What Is Chitarra Pasta, And How Is It Different From Spaghetti?

It's hard to keep up with all of the pasta pleasures making their way from Italy to worldwide kitchens. We know and love spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, penne, vermicelli, cannelloni, and dozens more — but there's one that routinely escapes the mainstream pasta parade. It's known as chitarra, a charmingly handmade, hand-cut pasta from Italy's Abruzzo region. Its name translates as "guitar," a seemingly curious name for pasta, until you realize how the long, flat pasta strings come into being.

Chitarra-making is considered an art in Abruzzo, with skills passed down from one generation to the next. The defining apparatus is a rectangular wooden contraption strung with fine wires, resembling those on a musical instrument such as a guitar or harp. But the only music here comes from the rhythmic rolling motion of pressing draped sheets of pasta dough through the wires, and the gentle padding as it falls through the strings into glorious strands of fresh goodness. If any bits of dough stick to the strings, chefs might give them a little strum to loosen the remnants with a final twang.

Traditional chitarra boards slant at the bottom, allowing the newly made pasta to slide into waiting bowls or pans. Chitarra is sometimes referred to as "spaghetti chitarra" because of the similarity in how it's implemented in recipes. However, a big difference lies in the shape. While spaghetti is cylindrical, chitarra bears a chunkier square cut, a given due to the wider spacing of the dough-cutting strings.