This Is Exactly How Blueberry Wine Is Made

We've all heard of grape wine, but that's not the only fruit that helps make the decadent nectar. Grapes may be the most popular fruit to ferment into wine, but the same can be done with blueberries, and done well. There are a lot of intricacies to winemaking that completely alter the taste, like the fermentation temperature and the time it spends aging, but the general process remains the same for any fruit. Blueberries are fermented just as grapes are when making the common batch of wine, but they produce a more tart, unique taste.

The fermentation process is what turns sugar into alcohol (with the help of yeast) and with the naturally low sugar content of blueberries, it typically produces a more mellow sipping wine than its sweeter alternative of red grapes, which most red wines come from. On top of that, blueberries are packed with antioxidants so happy hour can be both fun and nutritious.

The idea of blueberry wine may seem revolutionary, and it was -– about 500 years ago. Back then, blueberry wine was often referred to as "sun wine" in its birthplace of Sweden. In the 16th century, the process was pretty hands-off and only involved the tasty fruit, sugar water, a bottle, and months of sunshine. Natural fermentation did the trick just fine, but over the years we've moved onto more efficient ways of winemaking. The core ingredients haven't differed, but modern winemakers now know that smashing blueberries introduces much more flavor than keeping them whole, as does multiple rounds of fermentation.