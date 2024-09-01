The Absolute Best Way To Clean Infrared Grills

A newer player in the world of barbecue, infrared grills use radiant heat to cook food instead of traditional convection. These grills typically use gas to heat an infrared element, which then radiates intense, uniform heat up through the grill grates. The result is an even sear, faster cook time, fewer flare-ups, and — perhaps best of all — easy cleanup. Cleaning an infrared grill is actually quite similar to cleaning a traditional gas grill, if not easier.

You can use a grill brush or scraper tool to clean the grates of any food residue and carbon build-up. One of the best tips for cleaning your grill, however, is to use the burn-off method before you start scrubbing: After you're done cooking, simply turn the heat to high and close the lid. After around 15 minutes or so, most baked-on food particles and other debris will be turned to ash for quick disposal. This makes for easy maintenance, especially if you're known to be a multitasking grill master who likes to cook a variety of dishes, such as different types of barbecue from around the world.