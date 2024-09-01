The Absolute Best Way To Clean Infrared Grills
A newer player in the world of barbecue, infrared grills use radiant heat to cook food instead of traditional convection. These grills typically use gas to heat an infrared element, which then radiates intense, uniform heat up through the grill grates. The result is an even sear, faster cook time, fewer flare-ups, and — perhaps best of all — easy cleanup. Cleaning an infrared grill is actually quite similar to cleaning a traditional gas grill, if not easier.
You can use a grill brush or scraper tool to clean the grates of any food residue and carbon build-up. One of the best tips for cleaning your grill, however, is to use the burn-off method before you start scrubbing: After you're done cooking, simply turn the heat to high and close the lid. After around 15 minutes or so, most baked-on food particles and other debris will be turned to ash for quick disposal. This makes for easy maintenance, especially if you're known to be a multitasking grill master who likes to cook a variety of dishes, such as different types of barbecue from around the world.
Keeping your infrared grill in good shape
Infrared grills get dirty for all the same reasons that traditional grills do. Food residue, grease build-up, exposure to the elements, and frequent use can all add up to a grimy grill that needs a thorough scrub-down. However, one of many essential grilling tips that will keep your infrared grill in peak condition is to avoid using abrasive cleaners or tools on the specialized internal components, including wire brushes or sharp metal scrapers. This can damage them. Instead, stick to mild detergents and soft-bristled brushes or non-abrasive sponges. Grates can also be pulled and soaked in warm water for easier cleaning.
Staying on top of regular maintenance will help you keep your infrared grill in great shape for years to come. Consider doing a quick 15-minute burn-off each time you finish cooking so food debris doesn't build up over time. Every few months — perhaps at the start and end of the grilling season — inspect the internal components to see if you need to do a more thorough deep clean. Finally, ensure that your infrared grill stays dry, both from the elements and after cleaning, as moisture can cause rust and corrosion. A durable cover can go a long way in keeping your infrared grill protected and in peak condition.