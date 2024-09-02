How Ina Garten Adds A Touch Of Luxury To Tartar Sauce

Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, pays just as much attention to condiments as she does to main courses. Take Garten's fish and chips, which receive a luxurious upgrade not because of the fish itself but because of Garten's tartar sauce. In her recipe for homemade tartar sauce, shared by Food Network, Garten incorporates either champagne or white wine vinegar into her mixture. The addition of either lends itself to a well-rounded and well-balanced fish accompaniment.

In fact, many, if not most, tartar sauces incorporate some sort of vinegar, which adds tanginess and tartness. Champagne vinegar, however, also adds a specific flavor; it's mild and slightly floral, with a base of champagne's signature chardonnay grapes. Given its mellow nature, it's great alongside other ingredients, allowing them to shine. In a tartar sauce, champagne vinegar therefore plays the role of a supporting character, adding an acidic boost that's not too overpowering. White wine vinegar serves a similar purpose, with a relatively mild taste. Champagne vinegar, however, is slightly more dry.

It's up to you to choose between the two vinegars. Adding either form will result in a homemade tartar sauce that's brighter, fresher, and more flavorful than anything you'll find at the store, according to Garten. As for the ratios, you don't need a ton of either vinegar to complete your next dipping sauce.