How Much Juice Do You Get From One Watermelon?
Few things are as simple and satisfying as a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. However, there are so many other ways to eat watermelon, why limit yourself to just one? One of the best ways to use a watermelon is to make watermelon juice. Watermelons are pretty huge, with a good majority of the inside being water content. The amount of juice in a watermelon will vary depending on the size of the fruit and the density of the flesh. Generally speaking, a single large watermelon can have up to eight cups of juice in it. For more average sized watermelons, a six-and-a-half pound watermelon has five cups of juice in it.
An easy way to remember this is that a pound of watermelon will produce about one-and-a-half cups of juice. When looking for a watermelon for juicing, pick a watermelon that is heavier, as it is a good indicator that it will be juicier. Be sure to avoid watermelons that have squishy or soft rinds.
Making, using, and storing your watermelon juice
The quickest way to make watermelon juice is to use a blender. Scoop or cut the flesh away from the rind, place it into a blender, and blend for 30 seconds. From there, the juice can be consumed immediately or strained to remove any pulp depending on personal preferences.
Watermelon juice can be mixed with sparkling water to make refreshing watermelon soda. It also pairs well with mint simple syrup. Mix watermelon juice into lemonade to make watermelon lemonade or add it to sangria for a perfectly summery drink. You can also try freezing the juice to make watermelon popsicles or sorbet.
Watermelon juice does need to be refrigerated once it has been made, ideally within two hours of it sitting out at room temperature. Fresh juice can be stored in the fridge for up to 72 hours. However, for long term storage, it can be frozen for up to a year.