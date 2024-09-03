How Much Juice Do You Get From One Watermelon?

Few things are as simple and satisfying as a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. However, there are so many other ways to eat watermelon, why limit yourself to just one? One of the best ways to use a watermelon is to make watermelon juice. Watermelons are pretty huge, with a good majority of the inside being water content. The amount of juice in a watermelon will vary depending on the size of the fruit and the density of the flesh. Generally speaking, a single large watermelon can have up to eight cups of juice in it. For more average sized watermelons, a six-and-a-half pound watermelon has five cups of juice in it.

An easy way to remember this is that a pound of watermelon will produce about one-and-a-half cups of juice. When looking for a watermelon for juicing, pick a watermelon that is heavier, as it is a good indicator that it will be juicier. Be sure to avoid watermelons that have squishy or soft rinds.