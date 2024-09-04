A Toothpick Is All You Need For Bakery-Worthy Cake Layers

Leveling a cake into uniform layers is tricky even for professional bakers who've honed their craft. Just one slip and you can end up with a layer of sponge that's as thin as a pancake on one side and as thick as a doorstop on the other. Luckily, there's a simple technique to help you produce level rounds of bakery-worthy chocolate cake at home and all you need are a handful of toothpicks.

Begin by placing a ruler up the side of your cooled cake and locating the midpoint so you can see exactly how high up you need to cut to produce two identical discs. Pierce a toothpick horizontally through the cake at this midpoint mark so half of it is inserted into your sponge. Continue with this technique, working your way around the circumference of the cake, each time inserting a new toothpick halfway through.

About 8 equally spaced toothpicks should be enough but you may need more depending on the size of your cake. Just be mindful to avoid adding too many toothpicks into a particularly tender sponge that could break apart if overhandled. Place your serrated knife on top of the toothpicks as if you were getting ready to slice through a bagel. Then glide your knife almost halfway through the cake, using a gentle sawing motion, before moving it around its circumference and repeating the same process until you've gone all the way around.