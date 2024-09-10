Alton Brown's Special Trick For Elevating Any Fruit Pie

Peach season is here and there is no better time to start whipping up peach recipes. Fruit pies are one of the best ways to utilize peaches and other fabulous summer fruits. The only drawback with making fruit pies is that it is easy to fall prey to mistakes while making pies, like not filling the fruit pie enough.

Fortunately, Alton Brown has a neat hack that will boost the flavor of any fruit pie. He recommends adding paprika to expand the flavor profile of the pie filling. Plus, he also uses this trick when making frozen fruit pie filling, which is super convenient to have stored away in the freezer.

Using paprika in fruit pie is a nifty trick that budding bakers can keep in their back pocket. Just ½ teaspoon of the spice is all that is required. Whether it is a classic peach pie or something more unique like lemon blueberry pie, a touch of paprika will bring a sweet treat to new heights.