The Interesting History Of Tiquira, One Of Brazil's Oldest And Rarest Spirits

If you see a bottle of vibrant violet-colored liquid sitting on shelves in Brazil, know that it's not medicine or a cleaning product — it's tiquira, the nation's oldest spirit. This strong liquor is made from cassava, a root vegetable native to the tropical region. Brazil is best known for cachaça, a fermented sugarcane juice liquor, that is the key ingredient of the caipirinha cocktail. But before the production of sugarcane, there was tiquira; for thousands of years, variations of the cassava-based drink have been made by Indigenous Brazilians. The spirit is most prevalent in Maranhão, a state located in the northwest of the country, with tiquera being lesser known throughout the rest of the country.

Cassava (also known as manioc or yuca) is toxic when raw, so it must be processed to remove the chemicals that convert to cyanide before consumption. To make the liquor, cassava root is first grated, pressed, and cooked to remove the toxins present. Then, it is fermented and distilled, resulting in a strong liquor registering between 38-54% ABV. The bright violet color comes from the infusion of tangerine leaves, although some producers use a dye instead.