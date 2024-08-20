The Subtle Difference Between Gum Syrup And Simple Syrup In Cocktails

Simple syrup is the most common ingredient that bartenders use to make a cocktail taste sweeter, and it really is as straightforward as the name implies. It requires no specialist equipment or ingredients to make, and no culinary abilities more advanced than being able to boil a pot of water.

The basic recipe for simple syrup only involves stirring granulated sugar into boiling water in a 1:1 ratio. You stir the sugar until it's completely dissolved then wait for the concoction to cool, and voilà. Simple syrup is a much better way to increase the sweetness of a beverage than trying to dissolve solid granules into a cold liquid. Not only does it guarantee an equal distribution of the sugar throughout the drink, but it also side-steps the risk of ending up with undissolved sugar sitting at the bottom of the glass. This is why some baristas also opt for simple syrup — it's by far the quickest and easiest way to sweeten coffee.

That said, you can still tweak the basic recipe for bonus effects. For rich simple syrup, you can double the amount of sugar. This concentrated version packs more of a punch but it also thickens the mouthfeel of a drink and can make it taste smoother. Additionally, you can use brown sugar for a deeper, molasses-forward taste, or even infuse your syrup with herbs, fruit, or tea to add more character to a cocktail.