Give Salsa An Earthier Flavor With The Help Of Asparagus

The beautiful thing about salsa is that it's always on your mind if you're obsessed with things like eliminating food waste in your kitchen, eating tacos every Tuesday, or just having one-half of the perfect snack (chips and salsa) on hand at all times. It really doesn't matter why all forms of salsa keep your daydreams spicy. But since they do, it's time to embrace asparagus, the perfect match to mellow any salsa without overpowering it.

Sure, you are always ready to use ripe tomatoes for salsa roja when you have lime, cilantro, and spicy peppers on hand. Add asparagus to the mix, either diced or pulsed in a food processor for a delightfully different alternative. Add it to this recipe for creamy salsa verde, and watch out. It's going to be your next go-to condiment for anything you'd normally pair with asparagus.

While salsa verde goes well with any protein, don't be shy about adding an asparagus version to your tried and true favorites like these cheesy salsa verde chicken enchiladas. Asparagus salsa verde would be a game changer alongside this recipe for grilled shrimp with charred corn and mango salsa. The bright and sweet flavors of the corn and mango are vibrant enough to complement the mellow earthiness and touch of bitterness asparagus brings to the table. Just remember to cook the asparagus in a way that targets the flavors you want to impart into the salsa.