Are Slab And Sheet Cakes The Same Thing?

When it comes to celebrating your favorite people or person, baking or buying a cake is a natural choice. This brings up the question: What kind of cake should it be? Sure, you could go with a basic round one, a heart-shaped one, or a rectangular one. All cakes are great, but we have a soft spot for rectangular cakes for a few reasons. Sheet cakes are quite popular, but there is a different style of cake taking over your feeds and local bakery, and that's a slab cake. Slab cakes are everywhere, and it's easy to see why.

We love slab cakes because they are easy to recreate at home, and they use comparable techniques to sheet cakes. Since they look so similar, you might be asking yourself if they're the same. Spoiler alert: A slab cake and a sheet cake are actually completely different styles of cake.

Don't worry — we're here to help you understand the differences between a slab cake and a sheet cake so you know exactly what to make or order for your next occasion.