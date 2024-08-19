The 2-Step Method For Making Spaghetti In A Coffee Pot

Every coffee connoisseur has their own morning ritual when it comes to preparing the sweet bean. There's French press, pour over, and even the siphon, but drip coffee from a classic electric coffee maker is a tried and true method. It's the set-it-and-forget-it of coffee appliances, which makes it ideal for those who need a cup of joe in hand before they even open their eyes. The machine can whizz up coffee in a matter of minutes, but apparently it can make more than just coffee. As it turns out, the simple contraption is a pretty basic piece of machinery and can boil up a bowl of spaghetti in record time.

There are dozens of ways to upgrade spaghetti night, but sometimes you don't need all the bells and whistles. As long as you can get your hands on some tin foil, a no-nonsense bowl of spaghetti is only two steps away. Put the pasta in the coffee pot and then wrap the pot with foil to trap the heat in. As taboo as it may feel, the spaghetti will have to be broken in half to fit in the small coffee pot. After that, it's just the press of a button. Once the coffee maker is filled with water and ready to go, you'll just press brew as normal and ta-da, dinner is served.