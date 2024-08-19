The 2-Step Method For Making Spaghetti In A Coffee Pot
Every coffee connoisseur has their own morning ritual when it comes to preparing the sweet bean. There's French press, pour over, and even the siphon, but drip coffee from a classic electric coffee maker is a tried and true method. It's the set-it-and-forget-it of coffee appliances, which makes it ideal for those who need a cup of joe in hand before they even open their eyes. The machine can whizz up coffee in a matter of minutes, but apparently it can make more than just coffee. As it turns out, the simple contraption is a pretty basic piece of machinery and can boil up a bowl of spaghetti in record time.
There are dozens of ways to upgrade spaghetti night, but sometimes you don't need all the bells and whistles. As long as you can get your hands on some tin foil, a no-nonsense bowl of spaghetti is only two steps away. Put the pasta in the coffee pot and then wrap the pot with foil to trap the heat in. As taboo as it may feel, the spaghetti will have to be broken in half to fit in the small coffee pot. After that, it's just the press of a button. Once the coffee maker is filled with water and ready to go, you'll just press brew as normal and ta-da, dinner is served.
When hungry and stove-less, a coffee maker will save the day
Some may say, just because you can doesn't mean you should, but there is a time and place for such a quirky kitchen hack. Coffee pots are a standard kitchen appliance, but they're also a standard hotel room appliance. Stove's aren't always within reach and desperate times call for desperate measures. This makeshift pasta cooking technique can curb late night cravings even if you're stuck in a kitchen-less room, miles out of delivery distance. The coffee maker is an easy solution to dorm rooms and rentals lacking basic cooking tools, but even with access to a stove, coffee pot made pasta has its moments. For one, it eliminates any tedious pot scrubbing. Instead, the coffee pot just needs a quick wash. Secondly, the set timer prevents overcooking the pasta and winding up with a mushy mess.
After easily pouring the water out, the pasta can be sauced up in a variety of ways. Spaghetti is famously delicious with nearly any sauce; tomato, pesto, or even butter. If there's a store nearby, you can pick up an easy pre-made pasta sauce or keep it simple with some extra butter packets. The heat of the spaghetti should warm up whatever you decide to mix in, creating the perfect impromptu meal.