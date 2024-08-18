When Is The Best Time To Season Grilled Corn?

Seasoning grilled corn can be a surprisingly opinionated endeavor, with some folks landing in the plain salt-and-butter camp and others going all out with wild-child flavor dances involving sassy spices, rubs, and spreads. Whatever rings your bell, all are welcome in the wide world of grilling. One thing's a constant though: For tasty grilled corn cobs, you want seasoning that stays the course, from grill grates to table plates. That means choosing when and how to season.

For some insight into the best methods, we reached out to an expert: Silvio Correa, Private Chef and Brazilian Grill Master. Before grilling, Correa recommends brushing corn cobs with butter or oil, then sprinkling on the herbs, salt, pepper, or your chosen flavor enhancers. "Seasoning the corn before grilling allows the flavors to penetrate the kernels," he explains. However, he acknowledges a benefit to seasoning after the cobs leave the grill — you get a burst of fresh flavor right before eating. Correa's solution to that conundrum? "Season both before and after for the best of both worlds!"

Whether grilling corn cobs in their husks or wrapped in foil, the same considerations apply. If grilling the husk-on way, it's essential to properly remove the silk strands. Gently peel back the husks about an inch, then snip off the top tassel of silk. This sets the longer strands free for easier stripping off the cob; now you have a clean slate for adding any butter, oils, sauces, and seasoning blends.