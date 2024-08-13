Try BLT-Inspired Cheese And Crackers For A Savory Twist On A Classic Snack
Cheese and crackers is one of the best snacks out there. And while the classic pairing certainly doesn't get old, sometimes you want to switch it up a bit — this is where the BLT spin comes into play. To make a plate of BLT crackers, you'll need all the BLT fixings — bacon, lettuce, and tomato — as well as the cheese and crackers of your choice. Additionally, if you want a condiment, you can also grab mayonnaise or even an aioli.
Firstly, you'll need to do some prep work to make the ingredients cracker-sized. So, tear or slice up the cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cooked bacon into cracker-sized pieces. To prepare each cracker, start by spreading the condiment over the bottom. Then, layer the ingredients — perhaps cheese, then tomato, lettuce, and top with bacon. If you want it to be more like a "sandwich," you can top it with a second cracker. Otherwise, simply leave it open-faced.
The assembly is easy; the hardest part is deciding what type of crackers and cheese to go with. Of course, classic Ritz crackers would be a delicious choice that brings some saltiness. Or, for a different take, you can go for a whole wheat cracker — this is a great choice if you would make your BLT on whole wheat bread. Another option is an herb-flavored cracker, which will infuse some extra flavor into the snack.
How to customize the BLT crackers
Besides choosing the type of cracker, the other most important customization of the snack is the type of cheese you choose. After all, BLTs don't typically include cheese, so there isn't a standard type to fall back on. In Tasting Table's guide of how to make a BLT — including less common variations of the sandwich — we recommend mozzarella for one of the versions, which would work just as well on a cracker. Some other great options include cheddar and provolone. Or, for a tangy and creamy option, you can try cream cheese. But feel free to play around with a few of your favorite cheeses to see what you like best for the BLT cracker.
If you're looking for other ways to customize the BLT crackers, you can take inspiration from our sweet heat BLT recipe and add a drizzle of hot honey over the top of each cracker. You can also switch things up by swapping out traditional bacon for turkey bacon if you want a lighter option. Or, for a vegetarian version, a plant-based bacon would work. However you decide to customize the snack, the BLT crackers make for the perfect appetizer — one that is unique and delicious enough to impress your guests at a dinner party.