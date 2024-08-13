Try BLT-Inspired Cheese And Crackers For A Savory Twist On A Classic Snack

Cheese and crackers is one of the best snacks out there. And while the classic pairing certainly doesn't get old, sometimes you want to switch it up a bit — this is where the BLT spin comes into play. To make a plate of BLT crackers, you'll need all the BLT fixings — bacon, lettuce, and tomato — as well as the cheese and crackers of your choice. Additionally, if you want a condiment, you can also grab mayonnaise or even an aioli.

Firstly, you'll need to do some prep work to make the ingredients cracker-sized. So, tear or slice up the cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cooked bacon into cracker-sized pieces. To prepare each cracker, start by spreading the condiment over the bottom. Then, layer the ingredients — perhaps cheese, then tomato, lettuce, and top with bacon. If you want it to be more like a "sandwich," you can top it with a second cracker. Otherwise, simply leave it open-faced.

The assembly is easy; the hardest part is deciding what type of crackers and cheese to go with. Of course, classic Ritz crackers would be a delicious choice that brings some saltiness. Or, for a different take, you can go for a whole wheat cracker — this is a great choice if you would make your BLT on whole wheat bread. Another option is an herb-flavored cracker, which will infuse some extra flavor into the snack.