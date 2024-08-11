How Dolley Madison Became An Ice Cream Icon

James Madison is one of the most famous founding fathers, writing numerous political papers such as parts of the Federalist Papers and the United States Constitution, and eventually becoming the fourth President of the U.S. What some may not know is that he had a political powerhouse, ice cream-loving wife behind him all the way: Dolley Madison.

Dolley and James married in 1794, and from this point on, Dolley was ingrained in the political fabric of America, supporting her husband's career wherever he went. But this doesn't mean she didn't have anything for herself; on the contrary, the first lady was known for her impeccable hosting skills and bright spirit. Because of her memorable nature at gatherings where ice cream was doled out by the scoop for guests, Dolley has become synonymous with the frozen treat.

While it's a myth that Dolley salvaged George Washington's portrait from a burning White House, it's no myth that she truly was the hostess of hostesses; her enthusiasm for public life shaped the role of the first lady forever. She helped host gatherings for a widowed President Jefferson and also helped Martha Washington with her parties, but most people of the time likely knew Dolley for her famous Wednesday night drawing room gatherings, glamorous and crowded events where she was known to serve all sorts of ice cream flavors.