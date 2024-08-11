Cuchifritos: The Puerto Rican Snack Beloved By Anthony Bourdain

If there is anyone to trust wholeheartedly for food recommendations, it's the late Anthony Bourdain. His passion and style changed the trajectory of food media forever, and his show "Parts Unknown" stood out for celebrating cuisines and cultures from every corner of the world. One 2014 episode led him to the Bronx, where he explored the vibrant Puerto Rican food scene, which wouldn't be complete without cuchifritos.

The snack's name derives from the Spanish dish cochino frito, translating directly to "fried pig." Cuchifrito has become a common label for Puerto Rican fried street food, including a variety of meat-filled bites like alcapurrias and pastelillos, but it originally referred to fried pork dishes. As Bourdain learned on his Bronx tour, the most traditional cuchifritos are various cuts of juicy pork that have been chopped into bite sized pieces and deep fried.

"What's not to like?" Bourdain rhetorically asked after discovering what was for lunch. After tasting it, Bourdain declared, "It's amazing. It's amazing." Cuchifritos typically include every bit of the pig, from the belly to the ears, and up on 188th street, Bourdain happily accepted anything put on his plate. He feasted on juicy chunks of deep-fried pork shoulder, skin, and belly alongside some other beloved cuchifritos: ​​morcilla (blood sausage) and cuajo (hog maw).