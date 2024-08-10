For Delicious Strawberry Brownies, Just Add Cake Mix
If you love the idea of strawberry-flavored brownies, then you need to know about this easy cake mix recipe that's gained popularity on TikTok. All you need is one box of strawberry cake mix, 2 eggs, ½ cup of oil or butter, and, optionally, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Then, for the glaze, you'll need just 1 cup of powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of milk or water.
Grab a mixing bowl and combine the cake mix, eggs, and oil — the batter should have a thick consistency. Pour into a square 8-inch baking dish and bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes or until the edges are set. While the brownies are in the oven, you can make the glaze by combining powdered sugar and milk or water in a bowl. Once out of the oven, let the brownies cool, then add the glaze. Finally, dig in and enjoy — the result is a sweet, fruity, fudgy, and moist brownie to die for.
How to customize the strawberry brownies
One way to customize these strawberry brownies is to make them even more strawberry-infused. One way to do this is to add pieces of fresh strawberries, either directly into the mix or as a topping once the brownies come out of the oven. Or, you could make the glaze strawberry flavored — just combine ¾ cup of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of strawberry jam or preserves, and 1 tablespoon of milk.
Or, you could go a different route with the jam entirely. To make the dessert even more decadent, you could swap out the glaze for a classic vanilla buttercream frosting. Or, you could play into the heavenly pairing of chocolate and fruit and top the strawberry brownies with a rich chocolate frosting. Another way to add chocolate to the treat is to mix chocolate chips into the batter. Then, for extra chocolatey goodness, still add the chocolate frosting as well. When it comes to the topping, you can go the opposite route and make the brownies a bit lighter by simply topping with a dollop of whipped cream — or even forgoing any topping altogether, as the brownies are certainly fudgy and moist enough on their own.