For Delicious Strawberry Brownies, Just Add Cake Mix

One way to customize these strawberry brownies is to make them even more strawberry-infused. One way to do this is to add pieces of fresh strawberries, either directly into the mix or as a topping once the brownies come out of the oven. Or, you could make the glaze strawberry flavored — just combine ¾ cup of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of strawberry jam or preserves, and 1 tablespoon of milk.

Or, you could go a different route with the jam entirely. To make the dessert even more decadent, you could swap out the glaze for a classic vanilla buttercream frosting. Or, you could play into the heavenly pairing of chocolate and fruit and top the strawberry brownies with a rich chocolate frosting. Another way to add chocolate to the treat is to mix chocolate chips into the batter. Then, for extra chocolatey goodness, still add the chocolate frosting as well. When it comes to the topping, you can go the opposite route and make the brownies a bit lighter by simply topping with a dollop of whipped cream — or even forgoing any topping altogether, as the brownies are certainly fudgy and moist enough on their own.