Amp Up The Flavor Of Coleslaw With Tangy Blue Cheese Dressing

What's better than a classic coleslaw? A customized one, featuring a tangy blue cheese dressing. This simple twist turns a genteel slaw into a punchy little side with serious attitude, courtesy of the distinctive flavor of the mold spores cultured in pungent blue cheeses, like Roquefort and Cambozola.

To get started, mash your cheese of choice into a small amount of mayo with a fork to make a paste. Then gradually add more mayo to create the perfect dressing consistency before incorporating extras, like fresh herbs or crushed garlic (you can use a blender if you prefer). Unlike sprinkling a random scattering of blue cheese crumbles over a finished coleslaw, blending the blue cheese directly into your regular coleslaw dressing guarantees that its tangy flavor is evenly distributed throughout your shredded cabbage.

Bear in mind that the variety of blue cheese you select will have its own texture and flavor ranging from salty and sharp to creamy, earthy and nutty. For example popular blue cheeses, like Roquefort and Gorgonzola, have a soft, creamy texture and intense flavor, Stilton is pungent and crumbly, and a Spanish Cabrales has a spicy note with an almost indigo-colored mold. This is why it's tricky to be prescriptive when it comes to making the perfect blend of dressing for your slaw. The key is to keep tasting as you go, adding more mayo for a dressing that's become too assertive, or boosting the amount of cheese for a blend that's too mild.