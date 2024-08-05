Give Your Snickerdoodles A Fall Twist With Pumpkin Spice
Warm, soft, and fresh from the oven, snickerdoodles are one of the coziest cookies there is, thanks in no small part to their use of cinnamon. The spice is a hallmark of any delicious and gooey snickerdoodle, as bakers incorporate cinnamon directly into their dough and sprinkle it atop every just-baked cookie. Given the treat's reliance on cinnamon, it already channels all things fall — though you can maximize the season's best flavor even further. If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, try adding some to your go-to snickerdoodle recipe.
The reason the seasonally beloved — or in some cases, hated — flavor works well in snickerdoodles is because it complements the cookie's standard ingredients. Pumpkin spice takes full advantage of not only cinnamon but also butter and brown sugar, adding even more depth, spice, and warmth. The rich and sweet base of a snickerdoodle therefore provides the perfect stepping stone for experimenting with additional, well-balanced spices.
So, if you're looking for a great way to use the excess pumpkin spice in your pantry, try adding just a teaspoon to your snickerdoodle dough. You don't need a ton of spice to have the desired effect, though you'll want to choose your spices carefully. After all, no two pumpkin spice concoctions are exactly the same. As such, you can tailor your pumpkin spice snickerdoodles accordingly, and experiment with all of your favorite fall flavors.
Bake with spices like cardamon, nutmeg, and cloves for fall-inspired snickerdoodles
Move over, pumpkin spice latte. Pumpkin spice snickerdoodles are sure to become your new autumn essential — one sprinkle of cloves, ginger, and allspice at a time. While pumpkin spice mixtures vary, the fall combination generally consists of a few mainstays, each of which will work wonders in your snickerdoodles. For a starting point, our freshly ground pumpkin pie spice recipe includes nutmeg, allspice, cloves, ginger, and cassia bark. Every one of the spices — either on their own or as a collective unit — will yield snickerdoodles with a pumpkin twist.
Of course, you can also choose your spices one by one, mixing and matching to suit your tastebuds. For instance, you may want to try star anise, which will infuse your cookies with a hint of licorice. Or you can opt for cardamom, which is an underrated spice sure to add depth and complexity to your snickerdoodles. Not to mention, the spice is reminiscent of chai — yet another of fall's must-have drinks.