Give Your Snickerdoodles A Fall Twist With Pumpkin Spice

Warm, soft, and fresh from the oven, snickerdoodles are one of the coziest cookies there is, thanks in no small part to their use of cinnamon. The spice is a hallmark of any delicious and gooey snickerdoodle, as bakers incorporate cinnamon directly into their dough and sprinkle it atop every just-baked cookie. Given the treat's reliance on cinnamon, it already channels all things fall — though you can maximize the season's best flavor even further. If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, try adding some to your go-to snickerdoodle recipe.

The reason the seasonally beloved — or in some cases, hated — flavor works well in snickerdoodles is because it complements the cookie's standard ingredients. Pumpkin spice takes full advantage of not only cinnamon but also butter and brown sugar, adding even more depth, spice, and warmth. The rich and sweet base of a snickerdoodle therefore provides the perfect stepping stone for experimenting with additional, well-balanced spices.

So, if you're looking for a great way to use the excess pumpkin spice in your pantry, try adding just a teaspoon to your snickerdoodle dough. You don't need a ton of spice to have the desired effect, though you'll want to choose your spices carefully. After all, no two pumpkin spice concoctions are exactly the same. As such, you can tailor your pumpkin spice snickerdoodles accordingly, and experiment with all of your favorite fall flavors.