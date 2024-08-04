Simon And Garfunkel's Favorite Appetizer Was All About The Spuds

Known as one of the best-selling artists of the 1960s, acoustic duo Simon and Garfunkel have cemented themselves in music alongside names like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Bob Dylan. Although the group disbanded in 1970 after only releasing five studio albums together, their legacy endures through their Billboard charting songs and contributions to film soundtracks.

Both native New Yorkers, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had Jewish families, which influenced their identity and values long before they met in school. Their shared religion and love of music brought the two together in more ways than one. The two both loved to eat one particular Jewish dish: latkes. They even put their own spin on the dish by making them bite-sized to serve as an appetizer for friends. According to the recipe, which was published in "Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen" by Roberta Ashley, Simon and Garfunkel would combine grated potatoes with milk, flour, salt, and onion, fry the mixture into miniature discs in hot oil, and serve the potato pancakes hot with apple sauce or sour cream on top.

Although latkes are often called potato pancakes and vice versa, these dishes are two distinct foods. Both are made using grated potatoes, eggs, and onions. However, when it comes to comparing latkes to potato pancakes, that is where the similarities end. Latkes are a type of potato pancake with Italian origins. A latke recipe starts the same way as a potato pancake recipe but adds a few more ingredients, including matzo meal, milk, and baking powder.