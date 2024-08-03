Canchita: The Peruvian Popcorn Snack Isn't What You Might Expect

Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks in America, and for good reason. The irresistibly crunchy toasted corn kernels are inexpensive and easy to pop and flavor at home for a quick treat. The popcorn you're most familiar with is a special type of corn that has a tough outside hull that holds together while cooked until the pressure from the moisture inside finally bursts through and creates the white fluffy result. But in South America, you'll find another popular toasted treat called canchita that comes from a completely different variety of corn.

Canchita resembles the packaged snack you might know as corn nuts. The individual pieces are savory with a harder crunch than traditional popped corn. They have a deeply toasted corn flavor, and you'll see they're shaped more like the original kernel. Because this corn has a different type of hull, the inside of the kernel expands without exploding, creating a delightful texture that holds up to being served with juicy ceviches as well as being a fun finger food.