Canchita: The Peruvian Popcorn Snack Isn't What You Might Expect
Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks in America, and for good reason. The irresistibly crunchy toasted corn kernels are inexpensive and easy to pop and flavor at home for a quick treat. The popcorn you're most familiar with is a special type of corn that has a tough outside hull that holds together while cooked until the pressure from the moisture inside finally bursts through and creates the white fluffy result. But in South America, you'll find another popular toasted treat called canchita that comes from a completely different variety of corn.
Canchita resembles the packaged snack you might know as corn nuts. The individual pieces are savory with a harder crunch than traditional popped corn. They have a deeply toasted corn flavor, and you'll see they're shaped more like the original kernel. Because this corn has a different type of hull, the inside of the kernel expands without exploding, creating a delightful texture that holds up to being served with juicy ceviches as well as being a fun finger food.
How to enjoy chanchita
In Peru and many other South American countries, you'll find canchita served with drinks, or as a casual snack both at home and in cafes. Many restaurants will serve a basket of canchita in place of bread. But the most iconic use of canchita might be as the crisp accompaniment to ceviche. Made up of citrus-dressed fresh seafood and diced vegetables, ceviche packs a flavorful punch. A handful of mild canchita adds a welcome contrasting texture and a little relief from all the acidity and spicy pungency.
If you happen upon a Peruvian restaurant, don't pass up this unique treat from the kitchen. If you'd like to try canchita from the comfort of home, you might be able to find the large kernels of untoasted cancha or chulpe corn at a store specializing in South American treats along with the ingredients to make many other Peruvian classics you should try at least once. However, the snack is readily available at many specialty grocers toasted and ready to eat, as well as online sources.