The History Of Sun Drop And How It Became An Iconic Southern Drink

Every U.S. state has its name to claim, some admirable, some quirky, and others downright genius. When it comes to soft drinks, one portion of the country has a lot to crow about. That would be the Deep South, birthplace and current home to arguably the most iconic soda of all, Coca-Cola. But there's a Southern subculture of smaller soda makers, one with deep roots and and related super fans. One of the lesser known brands, but immensely popular with those in-the-know, is the citrus-centric, caffeine-heavy, Sun Drop soft drink.

Sun Drop came to life in 1928 at the hands of a Missouri businessman, about four decades after Coco-Cola debuted in Atlanta, Georgia. Though Missouri is technically a border state to the American South, it's heavily influenced by Southern culture. It lies a handshake away from Tennessee and a slide over to North Carolina, the two states largely responsible for Sun Drop's identity as a Southern drink. Bottling plants in both states churned out the wildly popular buzzy drink, sending it soaring across state lines. That's in part thanks to NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt, a North Carolina native, who promoted Sun Drop and was followed years later by Texas-born racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The original bottling plant in Pulaski, Tennessee, rebranded as Sun Drop Bottling Co., still exists today. However, a good thing rarely goes unnoticed. The Sun Drop foothold takes much wider steps these days, under the ownership of Keurig Dr. Pepper.