The Best Dressing For Tomato And Cucumber Salad Is Also The Simplest
Cucumbers and tomatoes are a refreshing, delicious duo that's perfect for eating all year. Because of their fresh flavors and perfect balance of sweetness, a simple dressing works best with these ingredients. A quick mixing of red wine vinegar, olive oil, and salt and pepper is enough to enhance the natural flavors and make an addictive yet uncomplicated salad. Red wine vinegar provides a bright and tangy acidity that cuts through the vegetables' sweetness.
This dressing works because it's light enough to allow the freshness to shine, without adding any heavy or creamy elements that might overshadow them. A red wine vinaigrette can easily be adjusted by varying the amount of vinegar and oil you use. Any fresh or dried herbs, some garlic, a bit of Dijon mustard, or even a dash of honey are also perfect additions that can help you customize your salad to your preferred taste.
Alternately, substituting balsamic vinegar for red wine can offer a richer, more complex sweetness. Balsamic is more robust than red wine vinegar, but it's also smoother and less sharp. Whichever vinaigrette salad dressing you make, keeping it simple will make prep work a breeze. And the outcome will be anything but boring.
What else to add to tomato and cucumber salad
While great as is, you may want to add one or two more ingredients to your tomato and cucumber salad. Sliced onions are the most commonly featured additional ingredient, offering a more crunchy texture and dynamic flavor. Green peppers can function similarly if you add them in. Fresh herbs are also a must if you have them on hand — basil and parsley are classic pairings for this salad.
You could also take a cue from a Shirazi salad – which features Persian cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions — and add in mint. Consider squeezing in some fresh lemon if you go that route. And don't forget about cheese. Feta is a perfectly salty, creamy companion to this salad.
Consider experimenting with different types of tomatoes. These include cherry tomatoes for their sweetness or heirloom tomatoes for their organic flavors. Additionally, leaving the skin on cucumbers not only adds crunch but also boosts the salad's nutritional value. You could also include a handful of olives for briny goodness or chickpeas for some protein. Finally, you might try a drizzle of balsamic glaze or a dash of red pepper flakes for a slight twist on these classic flavors.