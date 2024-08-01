Einspänner: The Austrian Coffee Drink With A Decadent Backstory
Before Nespresso machines and Starbucks runs, there were coffeehouses. With origins dating back to the 1470s, coffeehouses first sprang up in Constantinople before spreading through Europe and eventually reaching the United States. Although all countries developed their own version of the coffeehouse, as well as their own coffee drinking preferences, Austria in particular stands out from the rest of the crowd.
Austria's capital, Vienna, has a penchant for coffee like no other city. The Viennese created their own style of coffee by adding milk and sugar to Turkish coffee to make it taste less strong. They also developed several unique coffee drinks, including a cappuccino variant called the Melange and the uniquely named Einspänner. Essentially, this drink is espresso with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder on top, served specifically in a glass rather than a mug or coffee cup. It is simple and sweet and can be served hot or cold.
Combined with Vienna's long-standing coffeehouse culture, the Einspänner serves not only as a delectable sweet drink, but also as a history lesson that is deeply rooted in Vienna's love of coffee. However, despite Austria's contributions to coffee history and the expansion of the Viennese coffeehouse outside of the country's borders, the Einspänner still remains relatively unknown even to more enthusiastic coffee lovers.
The Einspänner served a practical purpose
Espresso topped with whipped cream might not sound extraordinary, but it had a unique purpose. The drink was meant to be practical, and was specifically crafted for carriage drivers and coachmen. The whipped cream was used to insulate the coffee during long work days in the colder months, or to cool off the coffee when drivers needed to finish their drink quickly in order to accept new fares. It also helped prevent the coffee from spilling. The inclusion of a double espresso shot would give carriage drivers and coachmen an extra pump of energy during long and hard work days.
Even the design of the glass cup that it is served in is intentional. The height and large handle on the glass made it easy to hold while driving carriages, so drivers could enjoy a tasty beverage in one hand while holding the carriage reins in the other. Last but not least, even the drink's name has historical meaning. The name "Einspänner" refers to the one-horse carriages that were popular at the time. Considering that the drink was made for carriage drivers, the name fits perfectly.
In the modern day, very little has changed about the Einspänner. The drink is still served the same way, although it is also now available as a cold drink rather than just served hot. Some coffee drinkers like to sweeten up the Einspänner with brown sugar, vanilla sugar, or powdered sugar. The drink is also no longer just an Austrian exclusive. It can be found in local coffee shops around the world, even reaching as far as Los Angeles.