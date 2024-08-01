Einspänner: The Austrian Coffee Drink With A Decadent Backstory

Before Nespresso machines and Starbucks runs, there were coffeehouses. With origins dating back to the 1470s, coffeehouses first sprang up in Constantinople before spreading through Europe and eventually reaching the United States. Although all countries developed their own version of the coffeehouse, as well as their own coffee drinking preferences, Austria in particular stands out from the rest of the crowd.

Austria's capital, Vienna, has a penchant for coffee like no other city. The Viennese created their own style of coffee by adding milk and sugar to Turkish coffee to make it taste less strong. They also developed several unique coffee drinks, including a cappuccino variant called the Melange and the uniquely named Einspänner. Essentially, this drink is espresso with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder on top, served specifically in a glass rather than a mug or coffee cup. It is simple and sweet and can be served hot or cold.

Combined with Vienna's long-standing coffeehouse culture, the Einspänner serves not only as a delectable sweet drink, but also as a history lesson that is deeply rooted in Vienna's love of coffee. However, despite Austria's contributions to coffee history and the expansion of the Viennese coffeehouse outside of the country's borders, the Einspänner still remains relatively unknown even to more enthusiastic coffee lovers.