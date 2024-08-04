Roasting Raw Cacao Beans At Home Is Easier Than You Might Expect

Roasting your own cocoa beans opens up a world of delicious possibilities. Skip doing any extra work, and simply enjoy your oven-roasted cocoa beans as a crunchy snack, or use a wooden spoon to gently crush the beans into cacao nibs, which are delicious when served over top ice cream or oatmeal. You can also use them as a substitute for chocolate chips in baking, or as a nutritional boost to your smoothies or trail mix.

One of the best and simplest ways to upgrade your hot chocolate is to use home-roasted cocoa beans. You can do this by grinding your roasted beans in a coffee grinder for 45 seconds until you notice a brown sludge starting to appear. Next, add boiling water to the ground beans and leave it for four minutes — or longer for a bolder taste. Pour it through a strainer, and add an optional sweetener like vanilla extract. Combine it with your warmed milk, and you're done.

Alternatively, you can make your own chocolate bar by combining ground cacao with cocoa butter, some sugar, and optional milk powder. Pour the liquid chocolate into a glass bowl and place it on the stovetop, then add some hot water so that it reaches 116 degrees. Quickly cool it by adding the bowl to an ice bath until you get to 81 degrees, then use a hairdryer to once again warm the chocolate. From here, you can transfer your chocolate into molds, and place them in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes.