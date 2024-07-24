A Major Deal On Coolers Has Costco Shoppers Stocking Up

On the heels of a wildly expensive cooler spotted at Costco last month, shoppers are having the opposite reaction to a different one priced much more affordably. Today, a Costco member in West Valley City, Utah, posted on Reddit highlighting a Coho 24-quart Injection Molded Cooler priced at just $20. "We saw people with the orange palette carts buying eight at a time," the poster said in the caption. Commenters chimed in with what they had paid previously for that same cooler — between $40 and $60 — and an employee from a store in Columbus, Ohio, shared the current price there as being $39.97.

This same cooler is currently out of stock on Costco online and showing a price of $69.99, so the significant in-store price drop has shoppers eager to take advantage of the deal. The Coho cooler, known for its durability and efficiency in keeping contents cold, appears to be out of stock on other online sites, as well. If you're hoping to find this cooler at the lower price, you may need to check multiple Costco locations. Try calling ahead to see if your local Costco has them in stock. Also, note that the price may vary from store to store. The Reddit post shows the price ending in ".00," which, when you decipher the Costco price tag, tells us that it's a manager markdown meant to clear items, and the lowest price that product will ever be.