A Major Deal On Coolers Has Costco Shoppers Stocking Up
On the heels of a wildly expensive cooler spotted at Costco last month, shoppers are having the opposite reaction to a different one priced much more affordably. Today, a Costco member in West Valley City, Utah, posted on Reddit highlighting a Coho 24-quart Injection Molded Cooler priced at just $20. "We saw people with the orange palette carts buying eight at a time," the poster said in the caption. Commenters chimed in with what they had paid previously for that same cooler — between $40 and $60 — and an employee from a store in Columbus, Ohio, shared the current price there as being $39.97.
This same cooler is currently out of stock on Costco online and showing a price of $69.99, so the significant in-store price drop has shoppers eager to take advantage of the deal. The Coho cooler, known for its durability and efficiency in keeping contents cold, appears to be out of stock on other online sites, as well. If you're hoping to find this cooler at the lower price, you may need to check multiple Costco locations. Try calling ahead to see if your local Costco has them in stock. Also, note that the price may vary from store to store. The Reddit post shows the price ending in ".00," which, when you decipher the Costco price tag, tells us that it's a manager markdown meant to clear items, and the lowest price that product will ever be.
What to know about Coho coolers
If you do happen to find the Coho 24-quart cooler at Costco, make sure the cooler makes sense for you before you buy it, even though it will be tempting to grab due to the super low price. Coho coolers are injection molded, meaning they are created by injecting molten material into a mold, resulting in a sturdy and cost-effective product. This differs from roto-molded coolers, which are generally more expensive and involve a rotational molding process that creates thicker, more durable walls. Those who have the Coho 24-quart cooler generally like it. Reviewers note that they are heavy and a bit of an awkward size, but they do a great job of keeping things cold.
Many appreciate the robust build and excellent insulation performance for the price, making it a great value for day trips, picnics, short hunting and camping trips, roadtrips, and more. And, if you need a larger size, Costco also sells a Coho 55-quart Roto Cooler option, currently listed online for $139.99, though it may be found in stores for less. Like the smaller Coho size, this cooler is well reviewed overall, with reviewers saying it keeps ice cold for several days and that it's comparable to Yeti coolers. Like all roto-molded coolers, it is heavy, but the design and materials ensure that the cooler will last for years to come.