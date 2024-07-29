Which Oven Rack Should You Use For Perfectly Baked Salmon?
Whether it is served raw, fried, or baked, salmon is loved by many for its buttery flavor. It is also known for its health benefits, particularly the fact that it is a great source of vitamins, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite its great taste and health benefits, not many people know how to properly cook salmon at home.
One of the best ways to cook salmon, especially in larger portions, is to bake it. For a perfectly baked salmon, use the middle rack. The top and lower rack may bake the salmon unevenly or, worse, burn one side of the fish. From classic lemon-garlic salmon to fusion salmon sushi, there are many great ways to bake salmon; just be sure to use the middle rack to get the meat cooked evenly and thoroughly. Understanding oven racks and using the proper placement can help elevate not just salmon but all baked goods to the next level.
Why use the middle rack?
Oven placement may seem inconsequential, but the truth is that each rack has its own purpose. Rack placement can directly affect how food is cooked and can be the key to perfecting bakes and broils. The safest area for baking is the middle rack because of the consistent airflow. It also places food directly in between the heating elements located at the top and bottom of an oven, which helps bake items evenly.
The top rack will bake the fastest due to how close it is to the upper heating element. Heat also rises, so the hottest part of the oven will be the top rack. In addition to cooking or reheating food quickly, the top rack is useful for broiling dishes or browning the tops of foods.
The bottom rack has its own heating element, just like the top rack does. This heating element will heat the bottom part of food and is best for dishes like pies, breads, and large roasts. The bottom rack can also be used to bake pizzas and flatbreads.