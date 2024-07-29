Which Oven Rack Should You Use For Perfectly Baked Salmon?

Whether it is served raw, fried, or baked, salmon is loved by many for its buttery flavor. It is also known for its health benefits, particularly the fact that it is a great source of vitamins, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite its great taste and health benefits, not many people know how to properly cook salmon at home.

One of the best ways to cook salmon, especially in larger portions, is to bake it. For a perfectly baked salmon, use the middle rack. The top and lower rack may bake the salmon unevenly or, worse, burn one side of the fish. From classic lemon-garlic salmon to fusion salmon sushi, there are many great ways to bake salmon; just be sure to use the middle rack to get the meat cooked evenly and thoroughly. Understanding oven racks and using the proper placement can help elevate not just salmon but all baked goods to the next level.