What To Know Before Exploring The Indiana Cheese Guide

Indiana probably isn't the first state you think of when it comes to cheese (perhaps you're more acquainted with the famed Indiana treat, sugar cream pie). But while Indiana isn't topping the cheesemaking charts, it is home to more than 700 dairy farms, nearly all of which are family-run. Until recently, much of the milk from those dairy farms — as much as 4 million pounds per day — was leaving the state to be processed and sold elsewhere.

But, the Indiana Dairy Strategy, a 2015 initiative by the American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI), aimed to change that trend and keep more milk in the state by processing and selling it locally. By attracting dairy producers, including cheesemakers, to Indiana and also by supporting existing Indiana dairy farmers in processing more of their own fluid milk through grants and collaborative partnerships, the goal of the Indiana Dairy Strategy (and its successor, the 2021 Dairy Strategy 2.0) is to increase domestic demand for milk.

Specialty cheesemakers, a growing industry, are a significant part of the success of the Dairy Strategies. Nearly 85% of Indiana dairy farmers have 100 dairy cows or fewer. ADAI's initiatives, like the Indiana Cheese Guide and the $2,500 Indiana Cheese Makers Grant, encourage these Indiana dairy farmers to keep more fluid milk in-house to process into artisanal cheeses and other dairy products and keep more jobs and dollars in the state.