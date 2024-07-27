Candy Roaster Squash Is North Georgia's Historic Sweet Gourd

This giant squash looks intimidating at first but is a total sweetheart. Unlike most squash — which get mushy and bitter if cooked incorrectly or kept for too long — the candy roaster squash is smooth and creamy with a sweet, nutty flavor. Its taste only becomes sweeter with time, making it a popular choice for pie filling.

The squash hails from northern Georgia as well as parts of North Carolina and Tennessee. For quite some time, the candy roaster squash was somewhat of a guarded secret. It was popular within the Cherokee Nation but it did not see use in kitchens across America until 1925.

Today, anyone can grow and enjoy the candy roaster squash. Its roots are still close to the Appalachian area, both literally and figuratively. The squash is known to pop up at farmers markets, and its seeds can even be ordered online. Although it is not nearly as popular in storefronts as other squashes, the North Georgia candy roaster squash is one of many delicious Native American foods that are well worth trying.