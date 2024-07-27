Deviled Egg Toast Is The Heavenly Combination We Wish We'd Thought Of Sooner
We all love toast, right? It's easy, versatile, comforting — and endlessly customizable. Eggs on toast and avocado toast predate TikTok, though the social media platform has introduced the masses to plenty of unexpected yet tasty toast toppings, like yogurt toast or cottage cheese toast. Then there's grating eggs on avocado toast, the genius trick TikTok swears by, which begs the question: What else can you do with eggs and toast? With all the ways to renew your love of toast, there's one we wish we'd thought of sooner — deviled egg toast.
This simple yet brilliant fusion elevates toast into something truly special. Deviled egg toast is the best of both worlds — rich, creamy deviled eggs and the satisfying crunch of toast. It's an excellent option for using up leftover deviled or hard-boiled eggs, offering a fresh take on classic comfort foods. The blend of textures and flavors in deviled egg toast makes it a playful and delectable reinterpretation of the traditional egg and toast pairing, perfect for a meal or a savory snack. You can make deviled egg toast by repurposing already-made deviled eggs or by making a deviled egg salad. Either option gives you the flavorful topping you didn't realize your toast was asking for.
How to make deviled egg toast
If you have leftover deviled eggs, there are a few ways you can add them to toast. The easiest is to simply add a few filled eggs on top of toasted bread, though this might make it hard to eat. Mashing them onto the bread can make it easier to get a bite. Alternately, chopping the deviled eggs into smaller pieces to resemble an egg salad lets you create the texture you want and makes it scoopable to top your toast. You can add mayo if needed to bind it, and extras like diced celery or pickles give the mixture more tang and crunch. If you have leftover hard-boiled eggs, use them to make deviled egg salad for your toast. You'll get all the deviled flavors you're craving but you won't have to do any more work to make it a toast topping.
Any bread should work well for deviled egg toast, though a sturdier loaf like sourdough will do the best job of holding up to the moist topping. Consider the flavor you want to work with, too — since deviled eggs are rich, bread with a tangy or slightly acidic flavor can help cut through the richness and balance the taste. If you want to include additional toppings, lettuce is another good way to offset the richness. Fresh herbs, pickled vegetables, avocado, and tomato would all be welcome inclusions that would pair well with the eggs.