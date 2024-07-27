Deviled Egg Toast Is The Heavenly Combination We Wish We'd Thought Of Sooner

If you have leftover deviled eggs, there are a few ways you can add them to toast. The easiest is to simply add a few filled eggs on top of toasted bread, though this might make it hard to eat. Mashing them onto the bread can make it easier to get a bite. Alternately, chopping the deviled eggs into smaller pieces to resemble an egg salad lets you create the texture you want and makes it scoopable to top your toast. You can add mayo if needed to bind it, and extras like diced celery or pickles give the mixture more tang and crunch. If you have leftover hard-boiled eggs, use them to make deviled egg salad for your toast. You'll get all the deviled flavors you're craving but you won't have to do any more work to make it a toast topping.

Any bread should work well for deviled egg toast, though a sturdier loaf like sourdough will do the best job of holding up to the moist topping. Consider the flavor you want to work with, too — since deviled eggs are rich, bread with a tangy or slightly acidic flavor can help cut through the richness and balance the taste. If you want to include additional toppings, lettuce is another good way to offset the richness. Fresh herbs, pickled vegetables, avocado, and tomato would all be welcome inclusions that would pair well with the eggs.