Does Frozen Lamb Need To Be Defrosted Before Cooking?

Although lamb may not be as popular as beef or chicken, lamb recipes are wonderfully gamey and savory, as well as a great way to expand your culinary expertise. Lamb can also be used as an alternative to beef in dishes like spaghetti bolognese or mouth-watering hamburgers. But despite everything that is wonderful about lamb, many people are still inexperienced when it comes to storing and using it.

Generally, cooking any kind of frozen meat is quite safe, including lamb. The only method that is unsafe for cooking frozen lamb is using a slow cooker as it can potentially create an environment for bacteria to grow and cause food borne illnesses, like salmonella. Otherwise, frozen lamb can be grilled, sauteed, or even baked without defrosting.

The biggest setback when skipping the defrosting process is that it lengthens the cooking time by about 50%. It can also make meat less juicy or even cause it to lose its flavor, which is why many still choose to defrost their meat even if they're short on time. As such, it is important to understand the proper methods and common mistakes to avoid so you can defrost lamb easily, fully, and safely.