Steak Kabobs Are The Easy Way To Stretch A Cut Of Beef

Steak can be expensive, so it's natural to want to stretch the cut you have to feed everyone. One simple way to maximize your steak is to make them into kabobs. Some cuts are better than others for kabobs, but really whatever you have on hand will do. Cutting the steaks into chunks and threading them onto skewers — especially if you also add vegetables — will make your beef go much further. Making the most of the meat you have also allows for extra creativity in planning your meal, letting you play with seasonings, produce pairings, and different flavors easily.

By adding vegetables to the steak, kabobs increase the volume of food without requiring a large quantity of meat. This also adds nutritional variety to the meal, and food on skewers is often kid-approved, making it easier to get kids excited about eating their veggies. The visual appeal of kabobs makes the dish look plentiful and appetizing, so that everyone feels like they get a satisfying portion. Additionally, because the steak is cut into smaller pieces, it cooks faster and more evenly, reducing the cooking time — though of course you'll need some extra time for prep.