The Serious Reason Everything Bagel Seasoning Is Not Allowed In South Korea
A beloved blend of seeds and aromatics that elevates all it touches, everything bagel seasoning is an American classic. However, this popular seasoning blend isn't allowed in South Korea for one serious reason: It contains poppy seeds. The ingredient is classed as a narcotic by the country's authorities.
Believe it or not, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend has been on Korea's list of restricted foods for over two years. Most recently, it's been subject to a rise in confiscation at South Korean airports following a crackdown on narcotic-related items led by the customs office. Travelers have also been pulled aside for inspection to check if they've inadvertently brought food products with them that use the seasoning mix as an ingredient or coating.
According to CNN, travelers arriving at Seoul's Incheon Airport have also reported seeing signs that mention the ban on the contraband seasoning mix. An X user posted one of the Korean signs, which on translation reads, "We would like to inform you that the following products containing poppy seeds are restricted from being brought into the country as 'Papaver Somniferum L,' an ingredient of the poppy family designated as narcotic substance under South Korea's narcotic drugs control law has been detected."
Why are poppy seeds a narcotic?
Poppy seeds come from the Papaver somniferum plant, commonly known as the opium poppy. The pods of this flowering plant are used to make opioid medicines, such as codeine, oxycodone, and morphine, as well as street drugs like heroin, all of which can be addictive when used as painkillers or as recreational drugs. While poppy seeds themselves don't contain opiates, they can become contaminated with them when they're harvested from the pod. This is why a urine test can register positive for trace amounts of opiates even 48 hours after consumption of poppy seeds.
These crunchy little fellas provide color and crunch to many dishes. Poppy seeds are loved across Eastern Europe because they represent prosperity and wealth, and are in Makowiec, a poppy seed cake, and mákos guba, a Hungarian version of bread pudding. An essential component in everything bagel seasoning, poppy seeds are classically combined with sesame seeds, sea salt, and dried garlic and onion to produce a pungent dried condiment mix. The blend's aromatic, savory flavor is delicious scattered over fried eggs, sprinkled on salads, or dusted onto popcorn. Its salty flavor also enhances the creaminess of a freshly split burrata, a dollop of smashed avocado or a serving of cottage cheese. You can easily make your own everything bagel seasoning at home by mixing the seeds and dried powders together before jarring them. Just remember not to pack any if you're heading for South Korea.