The Serious Reason Everything Bagel Seasoning Is Not Allowed In South Korea

A beloved blend of seeds and aromatics that elevates all it touches, everything bagel seasoning is an American classic. However, this popular seasoning blend isn't allowed in South Korea for one serious reason: It contains poppy seeds. The ingredient is classed as a narcotic by the country's authorities.

Believe it or not, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend has been on Korea's list of restricted foods for over two years. Most recently, it's been subject to a rise in confiscation at South Korean airports following a crackdown on narcotic-related items led by the customs office. Travelers have also been pulled aside for inspection to check if they've inadvertently brought food products with them that use the seasoning mix as an ingredient or coating.

According to CNN, travelers arriving at Seoul's Incheon Airport have also reported seeing signs that mention the ban on the contraband seasoning mix. An X user posted one of the Korean signs, which on translation reads, "We would like to inform you that the following products containing poppy seeds are restricted from being brought into the country as 'Papaver Somniferum L,' an ingredient of the poppy family designated as narcotic substance under South Korea's narcotic drugs control law has been detected."