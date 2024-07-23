This Is The Best Way To Cook Lamb Shoulder

When it comes to different cuts of lamb, the lamb shoulder is certainly a sought after cut for many — Tasting Table included. We placed it in the number two spot (behind only ribs) in our ranking of every cut of lamb. If you also prefer a lamb shoulder to other cuts of lamb, then you'll need to know the best way to cook it. To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Ryan Ratino, the chef and owner of the two-Michelin starred restaurant, Jônt, in Washington DC.

Ratino revealed that, when it comes to lamb shoulder, he prefers to either braise it or smoke it. For anyone unfamiliar, braising means to first sear the meat on high heat, then to slow cook the meat in a small amount of liquid such as stock or wine, often alongside veggies. Meanwhile, smoking refers to using smoke to add flavor or preserve the meat. Typically, the process consists of placing meat inside of a chamber that traps in smoke. In the traditional way, smoking is not as easy to do at home as braising is, but there is an easy way to smoke meat in your kitchen: using a pressure cooker. Braising and smoking are not Ratino's only suggestions for what to do with a lamb shoulder. He said, "I like to take off the shoulder steak as well and grill this medium and eat it separately from the rest of the shoulder."