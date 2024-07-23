The Chef-Approved Way To Cook With Lamb Breasts

If you've cooked lamb before, it's likely that you've stuck to a few well-known and easily sourced cuts. The most popular are bone-in lamb chops, which, when not separated, constitute a lamb loin roast. For crowds, leg of lamb is a popular choice, especially roasted over coals or a live fire. There are, of course, scads of other cuts of lamb with loads of rich flavor, but often a lack of understanding of how to properly prepare them can lead cooks to shy away.

One such is the lamb breast, a well-marbled and medium-sized roast that is one of Tasting Table's favorite cuts of lamb. Though this belly cut often comes with rib bones still attached, it can be prepared in much the same way as brisket or the similar pork belly. Tasting Table asked expert Ryan Ratino, Chef and Owner of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt, what his approach is to coaxing the most from this cut. "The lamb breast can be very fatty," Ratino explained. "I like to brine and hot smoke this cut if we are going to serve it hot. When serving it cold, turning the lamb breast into pastrami is my favorite way to use it!"