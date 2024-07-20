What To Know When Making Sangria Ahead Of Time

It's important to find the exact right time to add the fruit, which is such a key ingredient, to sangria. There actually is some benefit to adding fruit a little bit ahead of time so that the flavors of the fruit have time to infuse into the rest of the drink. The recipe developer of Tasting Table's floral white sangria, Jennine Bryant, recommends this. However, there is a fine line because, as Cass notes, the fruit will deteriorate after some time. As a happy medium, add the fruit about 30 minutes before serving so the flavors have time to meld together, but the fruit is still fresh.

Additionally, sangrias frequently contain either sparkling water or club soda to make for a sparkling drink. If you're going to include a carbonated element to your sangria, then you'll want to wait until just before it's time to serve the sangria to add this component so that it doesn't go flat beforehand. Otherwise, feel free to mix together all of the other ingredients — wine, juices, liqueurs, and so on — a day or two before you plan on serving the sangria.

