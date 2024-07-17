The Alabama Slammer Is The Signature State Drink Everyone Should Try Once

Picture this: It's 1982 and you're 20 years old visiting Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during football season. You wanna have some fun (the legal drinking age at this time is 19), so you go out on the town before the big game. You find beer galore, but after a while, it gets old; you're a little buzzed, and you want something different. You ask around and keep getting the same response: Alabama Slammer. Unsure what the drink is, you order it at the bar and guzzle it down. The flavor hits you like a ton of bricks, but at least now you can say you've had an Alabama Slammer.

While not the official state drink, the Alabama Slammer was and is a popular drink in its namesake state. The drink can be a shot or whole cocktail and is traditionally made with Southern Comfort, Sloe gin, Amaretto, and orange juice and garnished with an orange wedge and a cherry. For those who don't speak cocktail, let's break that down: Southern Comfort, or SoCo, is a liqueur made with whiskey, fruits, and spices; those flavors dominate, along with a finishing taste akin to cherry medicine. Sloe gin, also a liqueur, is made by steeping sloe berries, or blackthorn plums, with gin and sugar; this mixture generally creates a sweeter gin, with hints of cherry, citrus, and cinnamon. Finally, Amaretto is a sweet, almond-flavored liqueur made with almonds and other fruit pits, and it's often mixed with other drinks to dampen strong flavors.