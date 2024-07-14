Make The Ultimate Ice Cream Cones With Your Next Batch Of Churros
If you want to switch up your next ice cream cone, ditch the regular cone and make your own churro cone instead. With a churro cone, you get a cone that is soft and doughy, but also one that brings in that signature cinnamon-sugar sweetness that we love from churros. It's also perfect for someone who doesn't necessarily love adding toppings to ice cream, but wants to upgrade the ice cream experience — because the churro cone has so much flavor on its own, it will enrich the overall flavor in a subtle, yet delicious, way.
Most of the process is the same as a regular churro — use Tasting Table's recipe for simple churros – but you will need to know how to shape them into cones. For this, you'll need a piping bag and horn molds (cone-shaped molds typically made of stainless steel) — which can be bought on Amazon. With the dough in the piping bag, use oil to grease the molds, then place them circle-side-down on a baking sheet. Start from the bottom and squeeze out the dough in a swirl shape around the mold. Repeat with as many molds as desired, or until you run out of dough. Pop the tray into the freezer to set it for about four hours. When you deep fry the churros, keep them in the molds; when the churros have cooled, take the molds out.
Ice cream flavors to pair with the churro cone and how to customize the treat
Now that the churro cones are finished, it's time to put them to use. When in doubt, go with the classic vanilla ice cream — not only is it always delicious, but it pairs well with just about everything. Another go-to classic flavor, chocolate is also a good option here — after all, churros are often paired with a chocolate dipping sauce.
Dulce de leche would also be a delicious choice — the creaminess and caramel flavor make for a decadent treat deserving of a special cone. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make your own — our recipe for no-churn vanilla dulce de leche ice cream combines the flavor with vanilla bean and even incorporates crushed salted pretzels for crunch. Or, instead of going the rich, decadent route, you can opt for something bright and fruity, such as raspberry sorbet or no-churn pomegranate ice cream.
As for the customizing, feel free to go as all out as you want with extra toppings if desired, regardless of the flavor — as many as you can fit without them falling off of the cone, of course. Sprinkles or mini chocolate chips are great additions that will take the churro ice cream cone to the next dessert level. Or, you could add a sweet surprise inside the cone, in the form of hot fudge sauce or salted caramel sauce.