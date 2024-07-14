Make The Ultimate Ice Cream Cones With Your Next Batch Of Churros

If you want to switch up your next ice cream cone, ditch the regular cone and make your own churro cone instead. With a churro cone, you get a cone that is soft and doughy, but also one that brings in that signature cinnamon-sugar sweetness that we love from churros. It's also perfect for someone who doesn't necessarily love adding toppings to ice cream, but wants to upgrade the ice cream experience — because the churro cone has so much flavor on its own, it will enrich the overall flavor in a subtle, yet delicious, way.

Most of the process is the same as a regular churro — use Tasting Table's recipe for simple churros – but you will need to know how to shape them into cones. For this, you'll need a piping bag and horn molds (cone-shaped molds typically made of stainless steel) — which can be bought on Amazon. With the dough in the piping bag, use oil to grease the molds, then place them circle-side-down on a baking sheet. Start from the bottom and squeeze out the dough in a swirl shape around the mold. Repeat with as many molds as desired, or until you run out of dough. Pop the tray into the freezer to set it for about four hours. When you deep fry the churros, keep them in the molds; when the churros have cooled, take the molds out.