Breadmaking Was Never The Same After One Entrepreneur's Late-1800s Invention

It's easy to take bread for granted, with easy access from countless supermarkets, bakeries, or home-kitchen bread-maker devices. But it wasn't always that way, especially in the 1800s when daily bread making was a laborious manual process. Fortunately for modern chefs, a formerly enslaved man from South Carolina changed all that, opening a new realm of doughy possibilities.

In an unlikely journey from slavery to Civil War-era blacksmith, post-war servant, and eventual entrepreneur in the restaurant and hotel industry, a man named Joseph Lee gifted the world with a patented kneading machine for producing consistently uniform loaves of bread. This eliminated all those hours kneading bread by hand, while also creating the foundation for an entirely new phenomenon: dependably consistent loaves for commercial use, and the eventual automation of packaged and pre-sliced breads for everyday home kitchens.

The machine invented by Lee, his first filed patent inn 1894, sprung from accumulated knowledge through years of culinary service, including manual bread making onboard a ship. From his later investiture in the hospitality industry, including ownership of the extravagant Woodland Park Hotel in Boston, Lee evolved as a problem-solver, leading to the technique employed in that first kneading machine. It involved conveyors revolving in opposite directions, forcing the dough into a central spot, where pestles evenly kneaded it to perfection, resulting in better texture and reduced waste. The crafty invention solved many a restaurant woe, while inadvertently creating a new one. No worries, as Lee once again rose to the occasion.