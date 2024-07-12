Give Your Coleslaw Major Flavor With One Fermented Addition

Coleslaw lovers know that although the dish is easy to prepare, there are a few steps that can transform an ordinary side into the king of the barbecue. For some, it's the kind of cabbage used. For others, it's the type of vinegar and seasonings. But to give your coleslaw an edge over the competition, try adding sauerkraut. This probiotic food is extremely nutritious, and it provides that tangy, pungent astringency we love in pickled and fermented foods. According to Pickle Packers International, Americans love sauerkraut so much that they consume more than 380 million pounds annually. That's a lot of sauerkraut, and the ways to use it are plentiful. We love it on Reubens or as a topping for bratwurst, but tossing some sauerkraut into your favorite coleslaw recipe can be transformative.

Sauerkraut is fermented green or red cabbage that's been combined with salt and allowed to rest while lactic acid bacteria work to transform sugars into alcohol. Science aside, the savory addition of sauerkraut elevates coleslaw by adding a layer of acidity to the vinegar component, and complementing the creaminess of the dressing. Sauerkraut will also make the slaw stand out in texture by inserting some velvety contrast to the firmness of the cabbage. Whether you make your sauerkraut or use a jarred version, simply add some to the mix of cabbage in your slaw recipe. Choosing the right ingredients for your coleslaw with sauerkraut boils down to personal taste and a few tips for balancing the flavors.