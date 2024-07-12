Give Your Coleslaw Major Flavor With One Fermented Addition
Coleslaw lovers know that although the dish is easy to prepare, there are a few steps that can transform an ordinary side into the king of the barbecue. For some, it's the kind of cabbage used. For others, it's the type of vinegar and seasonings. But to give your coleslaw an edge over the competition, try adding sauerkraut. This probiotic food is extremely nutritious, and it provides that tangy, pungent astringency we love in pickled and fermented foods. According to Pickle Packers International, Americans love sauerkraut so much that they consume more than 380 million pounds annually. That's a lot of sauerkraut, and the ways to use it are plentiful. We love it on Reubens or as a topping for bratwurst, but tossing some sauerkraut into your favorite coleslaw recipe can be transformative.
Sauerkraut is fermented green or red cabbage that's been combined with salt and allowed to rest while lactic acid bacteria work to transform sugars into alcohol. Science aside, the savory addition of sauerkraut elevates coleslaw by adding a layer of acidity to the vinegar component, and complementing the creaminess of the dressing. Sauerkraut will also make the slaw stand out in texture by inserting some velvety contrast to the firmness of the cabbage. Whether you make your sauerkraut or use a jarred version, simply add some to the mix of cabbage in your slaw recipe. Choosing the right ingredients for your coleslaw with sauerkraut boils down to personal taste and a few tips for balancing the flavors.
Punching up coleslaw with sauerkraut
A good rule of thumb is to pair your sauerkraut with slaw that has either a sweet or creamy profile. The tang in sauerkraut counterbalances sweetness, so try incorporating it into a slaw made from carrots or apples. This creamy, tangy apple slaw with blue cheese fits the bill; or, toss sauerkraut into a sweet carrot slaw for some added zest. If you prefer your coleslaw to be on the savory side with very little sugar, try pairing sauerkraut with this delicious coleslaw recipe that uses buttermilk. Sauerkraut and buttermilk are a power duo of probiotics. Plus, the creaminess of the buttermilk will temper the sauerkraut's sharpness.
Another great choice is Asian coleslaw. Just as kimchi is an ever-present fermented condiment in Korean cuisine, sauerkraut can lend its punch to coleslaw that's light with Asian flavors like vinegar, soy sauce, and lime juice. Asian slaw also features fresh vegetables like bell peppers, and strays from the creamy profile of American slaw due to the absence of mayonnaise. The versatility of sauerkraut makes it an ideal addition to unconventional slaws as well. Why not try it in this delicious, regional Lexington-style coleslaw recipe? This distinctive North Carolina condiment uses ketchup and sugar as a base, and knocks it out of the park with a dash or two of hot sauce. Lexington red slaw is used to top all kinds of barbecue, and the addition of sauerkraut is a perfect match for chicken, beef, and especially pork.