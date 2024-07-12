Use Up The Last Of Your Leftover Chocolate In A Tiffin

If you have some leftover chocolate lying around — an extra bag of chocolate chips from the last time you made cookies or a leftover bar you didn't use in a recipe — you can use it to make a new dessert: A chocolate tiffin. For anyone unfamiliar, a tiffin is a no-bake Scottish dessert consisting of two layers. The first layer is made up of crushed graham crackers that have been combined in a pan with butter, cocoa powder, honey, raisins, and cherries (or your preferred medley of add-ins). The second layer is simply melted chocolate. After the two layers have been combined, you pop the tiffin in the fridge for about two hours to set and then you're good to go.

You can use any type of chocolate for this recipe — dark, milk, or even white chocolate if that's your preference. As long as the chocolate can be melted, it can be used for the top tiffin layer. That's why this recipe is perfect for using up any leftover chocolate — as long as you have two cups worth of it, it's fair game. You could even combine milk and dark chocolate for a swirl of different chocolate flavors if you have a little bit of each leftover (or not enough of just one kind to make up the two cups). Because this dessert is so easy to make — and doesn't even require you to turn on the oven — you have plenty of room to experiment with various chocolates.