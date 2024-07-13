A Near-Empty Peanut Butter Jar Makes For The Absolute Best Iced Latte
If you love coffee and you also love a nutty flavor infusion, then you'll love this easy peanut butter iced latte. The best part? You use a near-empty peanut butter jar to make the drink — this way, the last of that jar doesn't go to waste and you get a delicious drink out of it. All you need is that leftover peanut butter jar, two shots of freshly brewed coffee, your milk of choice, and ice. If you need a starting measurement for the milk, we use 1 ¼ cup milk in our homemade cafe latte, or you could eyeball your desired amount.
Here's what you do: Pour the double shot and the milk directly into the near-empty jar. Then, give the jar a gentle shake to infuse the peanut butter into the drink. Finally, pour the drink into a glass over ice — and voila, you have a tasty, nutty iced latte to indulge in.
Of course, feel free to add an extra shot of espresso if you need the boost. If you want to make the drink a bit sweeter, add a pump of simple syrup or even a complementary flavored syrup, such as vanilla.
Don't stop at peanut butter jars; get creative with iced latte flavors
This trick doesn't have to be confined to just peanut butter jars. If you're not a huge fan of peanut butter — or, you tried the peanut butter latte, loved it, and are looking to try new flavors — there are plenty of other options out there for you to try. First, this method works just as well with any other nut butter — almond butter, cashew butter, and so on — so choose your favorite and give it a go. For anyone with a nut allergy, you can try this out with a jar of sunflower seed butter for a mildly nutty infusion into the iced latte.
You can also use this trick beyond just straightforward nut butters. For a more dessert-like drink, you can try this trick with a jar of Nutella. The result will be a mocha-like coffee drink with a subtle nuttiness from the infusion of hazelnut in the spread. You can even enlist an empty jar of marshmallow creme.
Whichever flavor you go with, feel free to dress up the latte with toppings for a more decadent drink. A dollop of whipped cream — and perhaps homemade honey whipped cream — is always a good place to start. Then, to add some extra sweetness, why not add a drizzle of homemade hot fudge sauce or salted caramel sauce?