A Near-Empty Peanut Butter Jar Makes For The Absolute Best Iced Latte

If you love coffee and you also love a nutty flavor infusion, then you'll love this easy peanut butter iced latte. The best part? You use a near-empty peanut butter jar to make the drink — this way, the last of that jar doesn't go to waste and you get a delicious drink out of it. All you need is that leftover peanut butter jar, two shots of freshly brewed coffee, your milk of choice, and ice. If you need a starting measurement for the milk, we use 1 ¼ cup milk in our homemade cafe latte, or you could eyeball your desired amount.

Here's what you do: Pour the double shot and the milk directly into the near-empty jar. Then, give the jar a gentle shake to infuse the peanut butter into the drink. Finally, pour the drink into a glass over ice — and voila, you have a tasty, nutty iced latte to indulge in.

Of course, feel free to add an extra shot of espresso if you need the boost. If you want to make the drink a bit sweeter, add a pump of simple syrup or even a complementary flavored syrup, such as vanilla.