The Exact Difference Between Lemon Curd And Pie Filling

The bright, sweet acidity of lemon perks up so many of our favorite desserts, from lemon bars to lemon meringue pie. When you're searching for the right lemony custard to use in a dessert, you'll see some recipes that call for sweet-tart lemon curd — a favorite cooked mixture thickened by gently cooked egg that retains an intense citrus taste. But other pie and pastry recipes use a slightly different combination of nearly the same ingredients to create lemon pie filling, which uses a starch addition to help it hold up better when it's loaded in a crust and sliced for serving.

The recipes for lemon curd and pie fillings may look so similar that you'd be tempted to swap them out, especially if you've had success making one or the other, but the slight shift in thickening methods makes a bigger difference than you might think. Understanding exactly what the result should be will help you know what recipe will lead to the best outcome overall.