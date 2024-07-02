MasterChef India's Vikas Khanna Shares His Favorite Underrated Fruits And Vegetables - Exclusive Interview

You mentioned the reason you brought the pineapple tableside isn't to deprioritize meat, but put produce at center stage. A lot of the menu at Bungalow is vegetarian. What are some other favorite summer produce items that you like to work with? What about them inspires you?

You noticed something totally correct; our menu is more vegetarian inclined. 65% of the menu is vegetarian. If you add the desserts to it, only one dessert has egg. We only have three desserts. We've had lot of trouble ... I would say that I must have aged 10 years just getting the produce from India.

We have a drink which requires these small berries, which come only in the first two weeks of summer in India, just two weeks. We had to get the produce of the whole harvest, because I'm not going to put something on the menu which I don't have enough for at least for two weeks. By the time you promote it, by the time people are making reservations, you create awareness around it.

And this is one of the most difficult things to acquire. [Bungalow] is a first Indian restaurant, so mainstream, to serve a drink like that. It's called phalsa. These are India's sherbet berries. These are small, dark, they're almost black like blueberries, but when you cook them or you blend them, it'll turn very strong mauve color. It has been a challenge for me to bring mangoes from India twice a week. It has been a big challenge because I don't know if the dessert is going to be there in the restaurant tomorrow or not if I don't get the produce today.

Talking about mangoes being plucked from the farms, I monitor that, it has to come to the closest mainstream station because this is all growing in the outskirts and then getting to Mumbai or Delhi and getting them shipped in the flight with the pressure changes and temperature changes. Many mangoes don't survive. Many people don't get that, that it's like 40% of the mangoes do not make it to New York because of the temperature change.

It's like New Yorkers; we have to be high endurance power to survive this crazy city. It's not for the weak-hearted; we won't make it. But the city teaches you to be enduring, this kind of resistance from the city in many ways. When it embraces you, it embraces you wholeheartedly. That's what I feel about New York. And then it forgets about you, which is also amazing.

There are three fruits of the summer. If you speak to any Indian and I give you those names of three fruits, those little [phalsas], and there's mangoes, and there is jamun, which is, I'm sure you heard of the dessert gulab jamun, which is like ... it's not the same. These are jamuns and every time you eat it, your tongue turns black for a few minutes. That is how as kids we knew who stole it, because there will be proof on your tongue.

These are all the summer things which I had committed to my sister that I'm going to bring to America. And summer has been very hard on me; I am not kidding. Because I've spent so much time with the vendors and coordinating my deliveries of fresh produce, not coming from upstate, coming from other part of the planet.

