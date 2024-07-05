Avoid Overworked Cookie Dough By Rolling It Between Parchment Paper

The best cookie recipes have a high proportion of fat to flour, which results in the characteristic crumbly, light and melt-in-the-mouth texture of gingersnaps and custard creams. But if you've followed the recipe perfectly and your finished cookies are tough instead of scrumptiously short, you might be overworking your dough during the rolling stage. To eliminate this problem, try sandwiching your dough between two sheets of parchment paper and rolling it out in a single batch without dusting the counter with extra flour as you traditionally would.

Simply cut two pieces of parchment paper that are large enough to cover your baking sheet and set them on the counter. Once you've mixed your cookie dough together you can either wrap and chill it in the fridge first, which will make it easier to roll out later, or immediately place it between the two sheets of paper, roll it out fully and refrigerate it afterwards. The greaseproof nature of the parchment paper, which is coated in food-safe silicone (depending on the brand), will allow you to roll out the dough effortlessly without it sticking while creating a clean barrier between the mixture and the counter. If you find that the paper is moving around on your worktop, place a cloth underneath it to hold it in place. Once chilled, you can remove the top sheet and cut out your cookies with your cutter, remembering to dip them in flour first for crisper edges.