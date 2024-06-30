Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Recovery Cards?

Customer service recovery is nothing new. Many companies routinely establish a plan for smoothing over service mishaps or perceived issues with a product. The word recovery could indicate that the customer is recovering a financial loss due to unsatisfactory service, but also, in a broader sense, refers to a business "recovering" a potentially lost customer and rebuilding their confidence in the service. In the case of food-service retailers such as Starbucks, the compensation sometimes comes in the form of a recovery card offering a future discount or free food or drinks.

Starbucks has previously offered recovery cards or certificates in varying forms, providing slightly different types of compensation. For example, earlier Starbucks cards with a 2006 date currently appear for sale on eBay, in a lot of 32, identified as "Starbucks Coffee Recovery Certificate Drink Coupons." Apparently, those paper certificates were phased out by 2014, replaced by a plastic card referred to specifically as a "service recovery coupon." They held no expiration date, but the value of the card changed considerably.

Here's the thing: It's now very hard to find proof, even on the Starbucks website, that service recovery cards still exist — but they do. And the face value of those cards is remarkably similar to ones issued years ago. Here's a cursory look at Starbucks recovery protocols way-back-then and what's available today.