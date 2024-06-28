We Can Thank New York City For Inventing The Lychee Martini

New York City: the epicenter of all things iconic, from pizza to cheesecake to the New Year's Eve ball. If known for nothing else, New York City is known for its robust food scene, with places like Katz, McSorley's, and more thriving amongst the curious tourists and natives alike who come here and stay here for at least one reason — to explore the culinary offerings. It is no surprise, then, that New York City is the birthplace of the lychee martini, an underrated twist on a classic cocktail.

The recipe for a lychee martini tends to vary depending on who you ask, but the most basic version includes vodka, lychee juice, lychee liqueur, vermouth, and a fresh lychee (or two) skewered over the top. If you are wondering what a lychee is, you've likely seen it before — it is red on the outside, a slightly similar look to a raspberry, but once you peel off the skin, it is a glossy white fruit that has similar sweetness and flavor profiles to watermelon and strawberries, with a hint of rose water on the back end. The drink is incredibly floral, because lychees have a strong aromatic presence.

In variants of the lychee martini recipe, some restaurants use vodka, some use canned lychee juice, and still others incorporate soju, a Korean vodka typically distilled from rice. The recipe for a lychee martini can vary depending on where you order it, but its history never changes.