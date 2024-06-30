You Don't Always Need To Preheat Your Oven For Baked Pasta. Here's Why

Forgot to preheat the oven in the stressful rush of assembling a batch of baked ziti for a bunch of hungry kids? Don't panic. You can simply place it in the cold oven anyway, switch it on, and continue prepping the other parts of your meal. While preheating the oven is normally the first step to preparing virtually any baked pasta recipe, it isn't always necessary when preparing dishes like lasagna, cannelloni, or stuffed shells. These classics will still cook to perfection as the oven comes to temperature without it adversely affecting the texture of the noodles or meltiness of a gooey cheese topping.

Of course, skipping the preheating stage will increase the overall cooking time of your dish, in the same way that baking a chilled lasagna (that you've prepared ahead of time) will take longer to cook than a freshly made room-temperature one. However, this issue is offset with some key benefits. Firstly, the extra time it takes for the oven to reach the correct temperature provides the optimum conditions for the flavors in your dish to meld. For example, the noodles have more opportunity to imbibe the garlicky aroma of your marinara, and the béchamel can evenly settle into every nook and cranny of a generous layer of ground beef, encouraging each element to bubble together beautifully. Your mozzarella and cheddar topping will also have plenty of bandwidth to melt gently and develop an appetizing cheese pull without burning.