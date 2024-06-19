Rachael Ray's Favorite Easy Comfort Meal Might Already Be In Your Pantry

Sometimes, especially on weeknights, it's hard to gather the strength to make a complicated meal — even recipes designed to be quick and easy can seem daunting on hectic days. This happens to everyone, so there is nothing wrong with turning to a quick, easy, super low effort meal; even well known chefs do it. For Rachael Ray, that easy comfort meal is something you may already have in your pantry: instant ramen.

In an April 2024 interview, Ray told EatingWell, "I think there's such beauty about just making ramen. Anybody can make a ramen bowl. It's so impressive and it's gorgeous to look at." Further, Ray insists that instant ramen doesn't have to be plain and boring. Ray has plenty of suggestions to make instant ramen more delicious, such as making a jammy egg and soaking it in sake and soy sauce. Plus, include all of your favorite veggies, as well as tofu. You can even seek out a high-quality broth to finish off the bowl. Ray said, "You can buy bone broth anywhere and beautiful vegetable stock anywhere."