We Asked An Expert: This Is The Etiquette To Remember When Eating Korean BBQ

If you go to a Korean BBQ restaurant, you can expect to sit at a table with a grill built right into it and cook your own meats, which have been pre-marinated and are all ready for grilling. You can also expect to be served banchan, a variety of communal side dishes meant to be enjoyed with the main courses. The side dishes may include seasoned soybean sprouts known as kongnamul, spicy pickled cabbage known as baechu kimchi, pickled radish known as danmuji, or different types of edible seaweed.

Overall, it's an immersive and delicious dining experience. But if you're new to Korean BBQ, you may be wondering one important question: Are there any etiquette rules that you need to know? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: John Bach, the executive chef and founder of Seoul Food KBBQ Catering in Los Angeles. In short, the answer is yes — there are a few etiquette rules you need to keep in mind. To start with, it's unacceptable to eat with your hands — for the most part.

When asked if you could forego utensils and barehand your food, Bach said, "According to my mother, absolutely not." The reasoning comes down to general Korean culture. The exceptions are ssam vegetables (Korean lettuce wraps) or bone-in ribs. Otherwise, pick up those chopsticks! Bach continued, "Koreans take pride in their etiquette and eating just about anything else with your hands is considered uncivilized. (It's still my mother talking)." Now that we have one very important detail covered, what else do you need to know?